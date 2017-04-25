Kyivstar hopes to arrange redistribution of frequencies, technology neutrality for 900 MHz range with regulator by late 2017

Mobile operator Kyivstar jointly with Vodafone-Ukraine and lifecell hopes to arrange the distribution of 5 MHz frequencies for each operator in the 900 MHz range and provision of technology neutrality for this range with the National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR).

Kyivstar President Petro Chernyshov said at a press conference that this would help to boost 3G coverage in Ukraine in a short period of time.

"The regulator stated arranging the exchange of frequencies in the 900 MHz range so that each operator has the 5 MHz range and technology neutrality. If no one upsets the process, and it sets to the end, we hope that any person who is travelling a train or a car by road or staying in the field will be able to use wonderful 3G. We and two other operators would make arrangements and clients of any operator will be able to use high-quality 3G," Chernyshov said.

He said that the use of this range would allow mobile operators to considerably expand the 3G coverage. Kyivstar could cover around 98% of Ukrainian population.