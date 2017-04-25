Economy

16:53 25.04.2017

Kyivstar hopes to arrange redistribution of frequencies, technology neutrality for 900 MHz range with regulator by late 2017

Mobile operator Kyivstar jointly with Vodafone-Ukraine and lifecell hopes to arrange the distribution of 5 MHz frequencies for each operator in the 900 MHz range and provision of technology neutrality for this range with the National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR).

Kyivstar President Petro Chernyshov said at a press conference that this would help to boost 3G coverage in Ukraine in a short period of time.

"The regulator stated arranging the exchange of frequencies in the 900 MHz range so that each operator has the 5 MHz range and technology neutrality. If no one upsets the process, and it sets to the end, we hope that any person who is travelling a train or a car by road or staying in the field will be able to use wonderful 3G. We and two other operators would make arrangements and clients of any operator will be able to use high-quality 3G," Chernyshov said.

He said that the use of this range would allow mobile operators to considerably expand the 3G coverage. Kyivstar could cover around 98% of Ukrainian population.

IMPORTANT

U.S. draft budget for 2018 foresees almost 70% reduction in aid to Ukraine

Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

Paul Warwick heads Naftogaz supervisory board

LATEST

Georgian company wins Centrenergo's tender to supply 700,000 tonnes of coal

Deloitte presents primary report on implementation of Energoatom corporatization project

SME representatives note improvement of business climate in Ukraine in 2016

Kernel manager sells 7,000 shares for $123,960

Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.5 bln in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5785.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING