Kernel manager sells 7,000 shares for $123,960

A legal entity controlled by one of the managers of Kernel group of companies on April 18-19, 2017 sold 7,000 shares of Kernel Holding S.A. (Luxembourg).

According to a report by Kernel on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's (WSE) website, the average price of one share was PLN69.17 ($17.7 at the current exchange rate).

According to the WSE, the price of Kernel shares after trading on April 24 rose by 0.7%, to PLN67.73 per share.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the leading producer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to the world markets. The vertically integrated structure of the company is built on closely interconnected business segments: production, exports and domestic sales of sunflower oil, crop growing, exports of grains, storage and transfer of grain at elevators and port terminals. Since 2007 the company's shares have been trading on the WSE.