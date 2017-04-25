Economy

13:09 25.04.2017

Kernel manager sells 7,000 shares for $123,960

A legal entity controlled by one of the managers of Kernel group of companies on April 18-19, 2017 sold 7,000 shares of Kernel Holding S.A. (Luxembourg).

According to a report by Kernel on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's (WSE) website, the average price of one share was PLN69.17 ($17.7 at the current exchange rate).

According to the WSE, the price of Kernel shares after trading on April 24 rose by 0.7%, to PLN67.73 per share.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the leading producer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to the world markets. The vertically integrated structure of the company is built on closely interconnected business segments: production, exports and domestic sales of sunflower oil, crop growing, exports of grains, storage and transfer of grain at elevators and port terminals. Since 2007 the company's shares have been trading on the WSE.

IMPORTANT

U.S. draft budget for 2018 foresees almost 70% reduction in aid to Ukraine

Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

Paul Warwick heads Naftogaz supervisory board

LATEST

Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.5 bln in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz

Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union increases pork sales by almost 5% in 2016

Ukrtransgaz posts 42.5% rise in net loss in 2016

Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine cuts cigarette sales by 15% in 2016

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Kyiv

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8721.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING