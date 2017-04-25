Economy

12:59 25.04.2017

Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.5 bln in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz

PJSC Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.519 billion in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz Ukrainy, according to the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

The shareholder made the decision to pay part of the 2016 profit in dividends at a meeting on April 14, 2017.

As reported, Ukrtransnafta, 100% of which is managed by Naftogaz Ukrainy, is the operator of the country's oil transportation system.

The system of Ukrtransnafta trunk oil pipelines with a diameter of 159 to 1,220 mm with a total length of 4,700 km passes through the territory of 19 regions of the country.

IMPORTANT

U.S. draft budget for 2018 foresees almost 70% reduction in aid to Ukraine

Ukrenergo completely halts power supplies to Luhansk People's Republic

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

IMF notes importance of professional independence of new NBU head

Paul Warwick heads Naftogaz supervisory board

LATEST

Kernel manager sells 7,000 shares for $123,960

Bakhmutsky Agrarian Union increases pork sales by almost 5% in 2016

Ukrtransgaz posts 42.5% rise in net loss in 2016

Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine cuts cigarette sales by 15% in 2016

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Kyiv

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog352.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING