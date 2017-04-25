Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.5 bln in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz

PJSC Ukrtransnafta will pay UAH 1.519 billion in dividends for 2016 to Naftogaz Ukrainy, according to the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

The shareholder made the decision to pay part of the 2016 profit in dividends at a meeting on April 14, 2017.

As reported, Ukrtransnafta, 100% of which is managed by Naftogaz Ukrainy, is the operator of the country's oil transportation system.

The system of Ukrtransnafta trunk oil pipelines with a diameter of 159 to 1,220 mm with a total length of 4,700 km passes through the territory of 19 regions of the country.