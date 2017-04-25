Economy

10:51 25.04.2017

Ukrtransgaz posts 42.5% rise in net loss in 2016

PJSC Ukrtransgaz in 2016 saw net loss rise by 42.5% (by UAH 1.829 billion) compared to 2015, to UAH 6.136 billion.

According to a company report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, its net income last year increased by 53.4%, to UAH 38.388 billion.

Revenues from gas transportation through trunk pipelines in 2016 amounted to UAH 36.795 billion, from storage UAH 1.461 billion, rendering other services UAH 132.051 million.

In the structure of revenues from gas transportation UAH 6.243 billion was received from provision of balancing services, and UAH 3.564 billion from reservation of capacity on cross-border entrances.

At the same time, the company's gross profit in 2016 amounted to UAH 1.338 billion against UAH 1.307 billion of gross loss in 2015.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of gas trunk pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country.

Interfax-Ukraine
