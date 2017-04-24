Economy

18:55 24.04.2017

NBU declares Diamantbank insolvent

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on April 24 recognized Diamantbank (Kyiv) insolvent, according to the central bank's website.

The NBU board made corresponding decision No. 264-RSh/BT as by April 1 the bank failed to achieve the minimum level of regulatory capital adequacy at a ratio of 5% established by the central bank.

Following the National Bank's decision, the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund decided to withdraw the bank from the market by introducing temporary administration for one month - until May 23, 2017.

Tetiana Startseva has been appointed temporary administrator in the bank.

Interfax-Ukraine
