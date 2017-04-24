Govt includes places Odesa Port-Side Plant, Centrenergo on priority action plan for 2017

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has placed holding of tenders to sell public joint-stock company Odesa Port-Side Plant and public joint-stock company Centrenergo to the priority action plan for 2017.

The document is outlined in government resolution No. 275-r dated April 3, 2017 posted on the government's website.

Along with the above-mentioned companies, the plan includes privatization of electricity supply companies Kharkivoblenergo, Zaporizhiaoblenergo, Mykolaivoblenergo, Khmelnytskoblenergo and Ternopiloblenergo.

The tenders are to be held in Q2-Q3 2017.