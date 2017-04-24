Economy

10:06 24.04.2017

Businessman Akhmetov remains leader of Focus' top list of richest Ukrainians

SCM Group owner Rinat Akhmetov remains the richest Ukrainian in 2016 according to the Focus magazine, with fortune of $2.2 billion.

According to the list, co-owners of the Privat Bank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov (with $1.2 billion each) are second and third on the list and owner of EastOne Victor Pinchuk with $1.1 billion was fourth, the same as in 2015.

Owner of Kernel Group Andriy Verevsky with $871 million fortune climbed from 10th position to fifth in 2016 and owner of Myronivsky Hliboproduct Yuriy Kosiuk with $738 million who was fifth earlier is not sixth.

Owner of DCH Group Oleksandr Yaroslavsky with $734 million dropped from sixth to seventh position and owner of Ferrexpo Kostiantyn Zhevho climbed from 18th to eighth with $625 million.

Owner of Group DF Dmytro Firtash with $623 million is still ninth, and Ukrainian President and owner of Roshen Petro Poroshenko declined from eighth to 10th position with $589 million.

New persons placed on the list were co-owner of Inter TV channel Valeriy Khoroshkovsky (20th with $356 million), Board Chairman of MCG Pavlo Fuks (24th with $270), owner and president of Prometey Group Rafael Goroyan (65th with $90 million), co-owner of IMEXBANK Leonid Klimov (71st with $75 million), Oleksandr Tabalov who headed Formula Smaku (74th with $69 million), largest shareholder of NKMZ Heorhiy Skudar (79th with $63 million), head and co-owner of Kriukov Car Building Works Volodymyr Prykhodko (83rd with $62 million).

The new persons were also ex co-owner of Skymall Andriy Adamovsky, owner of Biosphere company Andriy Zdesenko, President of Kovalska Group Oleksandr Pylypenko, Head of Atoll Holding Oleh Boyariv, co-owner of Nemiroff Yakiv Hryb and Anatoliy Kipish, founder of Agrospetsservice Serhiy Tarasov, Head of LNZ Group Dmytro Kravchenko and Head of Rud Petro Rud.

