Businessman Akhmetov remains leader of Focus' top list of richest Ukrainians

SCM Group owner Rinat Akhmetov remains the richest Ukrainian in 2016 according to the Focus magazine, with fortune of $2.2 billion.

According to the list, co-owners of the Privat Bank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov (with $1.2 billion each) are second and third on the list and owner of EastOne Victor Pinchuk with $1.1 billion was fourth, the same as in 2015.

Owner of Kernel Group Andriy Verevsky with $871 million fortune climbed from 10th position to fifth in 2016 and owner of Myronivsky Hliboproduct Yuriy Kosiuk with $738 million who was fifth earlier is not sixth.

Owner of DCH Group Oleksandr Yaroslavsky with $734 million dropped from sixth to seventh position and owner of Ferrexpo Kostiantyn Zhevho climbed from 18th to eighth with $625 million.

Owner of Group DF Dmytro Firtash with $623 million is still ninth, and Ukrainian President and owner of Roshen Petro Poroshenko declined from eighth to 10th position with $589 million.

New persons placed on the list were co-owner of Inter TV channel Valeriy Khoroshkovsky (20th with $356 million), Board Chairman of MCG Pavlo Fuks (24th with $270), owner and president of Prometey Group Rafael Goroyan (65th with $90 million), co-owner of IMEXBANK Leonid Klimov (71st with $75 million), Oleksandr Tabalov who headed Formula Smaku (74th with $69 million), largest shareholder of NKMZ Heorhiy Skudar (79th with $63 million), head and co-owner of Kriukov Car Building Works Volodymyr Prykhodko (83rd with $62 million).

The new persons were also ex co-owner of Skymall Andriy Adamovsky, owner of Biosphere company Andriy Zdesenko, President of Kovalska Group Oleksandr Pylypenko, Head of Atoll Holding Oleh Boyariv, co-owner of Nemiroff Yakiv Hryb and Anatoliy Kipish, founder of Agrospetsservice Serhiy Tarasov, Head of LNZ Group Dmytro Kravchenko and Head of Rud Petro Rud.