Owners of Tedis Ukraine are two British citizens, Ukrainian businessman

The ultimate beneficiaries of Tedis Ukraine (formerly Megapolis-Ukraine), the largest distributor of tobacco products in Ukraine, are Ukrainian citizen Borys Kaufman with an indirect share of 47.22%, British citizens Richard Duxbury, owning 23.51%, and Richard Dorian Fenhalls with 23.51%.

According to a company report, Kaufman through New Investment Company Alliance LLC owns Lidertano Holdings Ltd. At the same time, Duxbury through Abival Limited owns Vestigium Holdings Limited, while Fenhalls through After Strand Limited owns After Strand International Limited.

The company refutes statements regarding the availability of Russian capital in its ownership structure.

As reported, Tedis Ukraine, established in 2011 as Megapolis-Ukraine LLC Trading Company, was renamed Tedis Ukraine LLC in May 2016. The regional network of the company consists of 35 regional structural divisions in Ukraine.

Tedis Ukraine is the largest distributor of cigarettes in Ukraine: its market share, according to the AMC, exceeds 99%.