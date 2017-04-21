Economy

11:28 21.04.2017

Ukraine seeks to borrow abroad this autumn

Ukraine could place first in the past year eurobonds this autumn, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has told reporters in Washington.

The bonds could be placed in September or October. The volume of the issue would not be large, Bloomberg reported, referring to the minister.

Danyliuk believes that the market has an appetite for Ukrainian securities, but the country should not be in a hurry, The Wall Street Journal said citing the minister.

The Ukrainian parliament is to approve the bill on pension reform envisaging the increase of pension age and the bill on farmland sale, according to a memorandum with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister predicts that Ukraine would receive the next tranche of $2 billion from the IMF in June or July. Ukraine's GDP growth could be 2.2% this year.

The country would seek around $1 billion in the international bond market.


