Citibank decides to send UAH 1.269 bln to pay dividends

Citibank (Kyiv) has decided to send UAH 1.269 billion to pay dividends, the bank has said in a report.

The decision was made by the bank's shareholders at a general meeting on April 19. Dividends will be paid within six month from the moment of the decision making. Dividends will be paid directly to shareholders.

Citibank was a leader among Ukrainian banks in the size of profit seen in 2016 – UAH 1.349 billion, being second after Raiffeisen Bank Aval.

The share capital of the bank as of January 1, 2017 was UAH 120 million.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) within the framework of a further monetary liberalization has allowed starting repatriation of dividends for 2016, limiting it to $5 million per month, from May 2017.

Citibank was founded in 1998. It is a subsidiary of U.S. Citibank NA. The largest shareholders of the financial institution on January 1, 2016 were Citibank Overseas Investment Corporation (67%) and Citicorp Leasing International LLC (33%).

The bank ranked 16th among 93 operating banks as of January 1, 2017, in terms of total assets worth UAH 19.459 billion, according to the NBU.