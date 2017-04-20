Economy

13:16 20.04.2017

Business waiting for transparent infrastructure access mechanism - EBA

Business and investors are waiting for the creation of a transparent and clear mechanism for having access of investors to infrastructure, European Business Association (EBA) Executive Director Anna Derevyanko has said.

A transparent mechanism for having access of investors to infrastructure should be introduced and they should have absolutely equal rights, she said at the Ukrainian Infrastructure Forum in Kyiv on Thursday. Transparent regulation of tariffs and the clear regulatory base are required, she said.

As for the port infrastructure, Derevyanko said that competitiveness of ports should be increased and port dues are to be brought to the competitive level.

She said that the rules for compensation of investment in the port sphere should be adopted, adding that this issue is important for investors.

