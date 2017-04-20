Economy

10:11 20.04.2017

Miklos to chair Group of Strategic Advisors for Support of Reforms in Ukraine for one more year

Former Finance Minister of Slovakia Ivan Miklos will continue chairing the Group of Strategic Advisors for Support of Reforms in Ukraine for one more year.

"Yes, I plan to stay and continue working in this group. I will head it in the future months. Now we speak about one year, as I have a contract for this period," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"No, I am not tired. The most important thing is that there is progress, there is a chance to continue and speed up reforms," he said at the SUP DAY FORUM in Kyiv.

He said that today, the most expected and required reforms in Ukraine are privatization of state-owned enterprises and opening of the farmland market.

The press service of the group told Interfax-Ukraine that the contract of co-chair of the group, former deputy prime minister of Poland Leszek Balcerowicz expired on March 31, 2017. He decided not to continue working on this post.

As reported, the Group of Strategic Advisors for Support of Reforms in Ukraine was created in April 2016. Miklos and Balcerowicz co-chaired the group. In September the group finished working on a package of key reforms. On September 15, 2016 the package was handed to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Verkhovna Rada.

