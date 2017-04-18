Infrastructure ministry expects DP World to come to Yuzhny port by late 2017

One of the largest global port operators DP World (the United Arab Emirates) could start working at the Yuzhny maritime merchandise port (Odesa region) by late 2017, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said at a meeting with representatives of P&O Maritime FZE, a subsidiary of DP World, on Tuesday.

"Of course, this is a chance for Ukraine. Here we should shoe the united political will and make everything that the strategic investor comes to Ukraine… The global investor that would work in the country could give prospects for cargo transportation by sea would attract cargos to Ukraine and create added value for state-run enterprises in the sector," the ministry reported, citing the minister.

Omelyan said that the attraction of DP World is an opportunity for Ukraine to become a part of the global port industry and receive billions of investment in the sector.

"I am glad that the dialog continues and both sides show interest. I will be happy when such companies as Ryanair, DP World, Hutchison Ports, General Electric, maybe Tesla, will be in Ukraine. This is Ukraine's integration in global society of developed countries," the minister said.

According to the press release, at the meeting it was decided to create a working group with participation of representatives of the Infrastructure Ministry, Ukrainian Sea Port Authority, state-run enterprise Yuzhny seaport, Investment Promotion Office, National Investment Council and draw up a road map for the possible ways of investing in the port infrastructure of Ukraine with the clear description of terms and tools.