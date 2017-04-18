Tariffs for cargo shipments by rail could be indexed in June or July – Infrastructure ministry

The tariffs for cargo shipments by rail in Ukraine this year could be increased in June or July, First Deputy Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine and Head of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Kravtsov has said.

"We would fail to finish the process before May. I think that if all the issues are approved, this could happen in June or July," he said at the Ukrainian Railways: Development & Investment conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kravtsov has not specified the percentage of the increase.

Earlier the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine refused to approve a draft order of the Infrastructure Ministry envisaging the indexation of the tariffs for cargo transportation by rail from February 2017 by 25%. They decided to create a working group jointly with business to find a compromise.