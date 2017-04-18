I hope that Lviv able to build waste recycling plant vanishing – Lviv regional governor

Head of Lviv Regional Administration Oleh Syniutka is skeptical about the possibility of implementing the plans to build a solid household waste recycling plant claimed by Lviv authorities.

"We would most like if Lviv builds a plant, but as we go forward my hope for this is vanishing," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He expressed doubt that it is possible to do something big without settling minor problems.

"Those who have made something small can always do something big. As for now we have problems even with minor things," he said.

Syniutka said that he had a heart-to-heart talk with French ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont regarding the waste recycling plant project, which is to be designed by Lviv by France's Egis.

"I would like that this was not money cast to the wind, but it was a document of good quality," he said.

As reported, Lviv and Egis signed a memorandum, according to which the company will design a project on reclamation of the Hrybovychi landfill for Lviv and the project on the new waste recycling complex. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said that Egis would select the site for the plant late April.

Lviv authorities seek to build the waste recycling plant using a loan provided by the European Investment Bank.