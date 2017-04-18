Economy

16:31 18.04.2017

I hope that Lviv able to build waste recycling plant vanishing – Lviv regional governor

Head of Lviv Regional Administration Oleh Syniutka is skeptical about the possibility of implementing the plans to build a solid household waste recycling plant claimed by Lviv authorities.

"We would most like if Lviv builds a plant, but as we go forward my hope for this is vanishing," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He expressed doubt that it is possible to do something big without settling minor problems.

"Those who have made something small can always do something big. As for now we have problems even with minor things," he said.

Syniutka said that he had a heart-to-heart talk with French ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont regarding the waste recycling plant project, which is to be designed by Lviv by France's Egis.

"I would like that this was not money cast to the wind, but it was a document of good quality," he said.

As reported, Lviv and Egis signed a memorandum, according to which the company will design a project on reclamation of the Hrybovychi landfill for Lviv and the project on the new waste recycling complex. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said that Egis would select the site for the plant late April.

Lviv authorities seek to build the waste recycling plant using a loan provided by the European Investment Bank.

IMPORTANT

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods up to $336.5 mln in Feb 2017

PGO suspects PrivatBank of deliberately unprofitable lending to related entities using NBU refinancing

Poroshenko signs law on three-year budget planning

SCM ready to protect ownership rights to Ukrtelecom, TriMob in court

PM believes gas royalty should be cut to 12% from 2018

LATEST

Tariffs for cargo shipments by rail could be indexed in June or July – Infrastructure ministry

Suspended State Fiscal Services chief Nasirov elected president of Ukraine's Judo Federation

MHP increases poultry sales by 15% in Q1, 2017

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods up to $336.5 mln in Feb 2017

Ukrgasbank starts to issue interest-free loans for electric car purchase

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
электрофурнитура
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING