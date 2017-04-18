Economy

14:19 18.04.2017

Suspended State Fiscal Services chief Nasirov elected president of Ukraine's Judo Federation

Roman Nasirov, who has been suspended from the post of the head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine and who is being probed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), has been elected as the president of the Judo Federation of Ukraine.

On April 17, Nasirova's candidacy was supported by 22 out of the 23 present delegates at the organization's conference, according to the Facebook page of the Judo Federation of Ukraine.

As reported, NABU detectives on March 2 presented charges against Nasirov and apprehended him in the Feofania hospital outside Kyiv. He is suspected of committing a crime pursuant to Part 2 of Article 364 (embezzlement) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Investigators believe that Nasirov in 2015-2016, acting in the interests of MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko took a number of groundless decisions which resulted in damage to the state worth UAH 2 billion.

On March 7, the Solomyansky district court remanded Nasirov to pretrial confinement for two months, setting bail at UAH 100 million, while prosecutors from Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office had asked the court to set bail at UAH 2 billion.

On March 16, Nasirov's wife posted UAH 100 million bail for him. The court obliged Nasirov to transfer all his foreign passports and other travel documents to the State Migration Service.

Interfax-Ukraine
Loading...
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

