Economy

13:56 15.04.2017

Groysman promises to promulgate resolution on Fiscal Service reorganization after revision

The government of Ukraine has passed resolutions on the reform of the State Fiscal Service with the condition of its finalization, and it will be published after such revision, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"We are developing government resolutions by weighing the timeliness and necessity of adoption to ensure reorganization. And after we finalize them and they are adopted with revision in the government, they will be published," the prime minister said during the "Hour of the Government" in the Verkhovna Rada.

He said that district tax services will be liquidated and transformed into service agencies.

Groysman also called on the Verkhovna Rada to do part of its legislative work on reforming the Fiscal Service.

"In fact, we need to divide legislative and executive work... We will do our part of work and do it effectively," the head of government said.

Interfax-Ukraine
