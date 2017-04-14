Kyivmetrobud signs UAH 4 bln contract with Turkey's Limak to complete metro in Dnipro

The CEO of PJSC Kyivmetrobud (Kyiv) on March 6, 2017 signed a subcontractor agreement worth UAH 3.962 billion with Turkey's Limak Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. to complete subway construction in Dnipro.

According to a company report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, the right to sign the agreement arose in accordance with the decision of the shareholders made on April 27, 2016, who previously approved significant transactions - subcontractor agreements with the ceiling amount of such deals up to UAH 20 billion in the period until April 27, 2017.

The shareholders who own a total of 99.99% in Kyivmetrobud voted for this decision.

As reported, subway construction in Dnipro began in 1982. Six stations in the subway instead of the nine planned have been operating since 1995.

Turkey's Limak on April 13, 2016 won a tender to continue building the subway. The transparency of the procedure was assessed by the financial donors of the project - the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank. Kyivmetrobud acts as a subcontractor of Limak.