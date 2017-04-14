Economy

15:00 14.04.2017

Stockholm arbitration to hear joint activity termination lawsuit between Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Karpatygaz

The Stockholm Arbitration Institute's Chamber of Commerce in November 2017 will hear an arbitration proceeding on termination of the joint activity agreement signed in 2002 by public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia and Karpatygaz LLC, Misen Enterprises AB (Sweden, the shareholder in Karpatygaz).

Misen gave the information in its report for FY 2016.

The company said that Misen Enterprises and Karpatygaz LLC received a statement of claim from PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia in February 2017 and will submit their statement of defense and counterclaim in May 2017.

As reported, Ukrgazvydobuvannia on July 15, 2016 filed a claim to the Stockholm Arbitration Institute's Chamber of Commerce seeking to terminate the joint activity agreement with Karpatygaz LLC and Misen Enterprises AB and collect losses.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia in autumn 2015 said that Karpatygaz and its shareholder Misen refuse fulfilling its liabilities under the joint activity agreement. The company said that Misen over the period when the agreement was in effect invested only $3.68 million, while capitalization of Karpatygaz over the period was UAH 1.5 billion (thanks to production of over 700 million cubic meters of gas every year from 110 wells of Ukrgazvydobuvannia).

IMPORTANT

SCM ready to protect ownership rights to Ukrtelecom, TriMob in court

PM believes gas royalty should be cut to 12% from 2018

Kyiv's Pechersky district court backs PGO petition to arrest Ukrtelecom, TriMob shares

Bitfury to create new data storage system for Ukraine based on Blockchain technology

Rada passes electricity market bill

LATEST

Financing of medicine reimbursement program could be expanded by UAH 250 mln in 2017 - PM

Georgian Airways resumes flights from Tbilisi to Boryspil

Ukroboronprom, NGO League to combine efforts in solving priority tasks of defense sector

Assets from bank Kyivska Rus removed using crediting schemes, junk bonds, foreign bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Nestle invests UAH 400 mln in production in Ukraine in 2016

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить мужскую одежду на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING