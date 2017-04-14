Economy

12:48 14.04.2017

Financing of medicine reimbursement program could be expanded by UAH 250 mln in 2017 - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that the financing of the state-sustained medicine reimbursement program for treating cardiovascular diseases, bronchial asthma and type 2 diabetes mellitus could be expanded by UAH 250 million in 2017.

"I do not rule out that we even this year would ask parliament to increase the financing of the program, for example, by UAH 250 million as we project," he said in parliament on Friday.

He said that not all pharmacies joined the program and not all citizens are informed about its conditions.

Groysman said that the work to inform citizens on the Affordable Medicine program and provide access to medicines must be done.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

