Economy

11:44 14.04.2017

Georgian Airways resumes flights from Tbilisi to Boryspil

Georgian Airways on April 13, 2017 resumed flights from Tbilisi to Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv).

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that first flight ТGZ757 from Tbilisi brought 61 passengers. The plane landed at 11:50 and took off back at 12:50 with 43 passengers abroad.

The flights are serviced every day until November 28, 2017.

From April 21 through October 28, 2017 the Georgian Airways' planes will arrive to Kyiv at 16:20 and depart for Tbilisi at 17:20.

The air company Airzena was established in September 1993. Initially, Airzena operated charter flights to United Arab Emirates, Italy, China, Egypt, India, Syria, as well as the regular flight to Vienna (Austria). In 1999 Airzena became the flag carrier of Georgia. In August 2004, the company changed its name to Georgian Airways. However, Airzena has remained as a short brand name and is still widely used.

Interfax-Ukraine
