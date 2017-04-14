Economy

11:29 14.04.2017

Bitfury to create new data storage system for Ukraine based on Blockchain technology

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has entered into arrangements with U.S. Bitfury Group to create the e-Governance system on a Blockchain platform for Ukraine.

According a posting on the company's website, the main areas of partnership being explored for the pilot project are using Blockchain in national registers, public services, social security, public health and the energy sector. Once the pilot is complete, the program will expand into all other areas, including cybersecurity.

"Blockchain technology, among other benefits, will help improve the protection of state-managed databases against unauthorized interference, reduce cost to citizens, improve overall efficiency, improve investment in Ukraine, and help reduce corruption across the board," the company said.

Head of the State Agency for eGovernance of Ukraine Oleksandr Ryzhenko signed the memorandum with Bitfury.

"We understand that there’s no alternative way instead of bringing to public services latest technologies. Blockchain has proved itself as a good ground for cost reduction, government efficiency & transparency to help reduce corruption," Bitfury Group CEO Valery Vavilov said.

He said that partnership with the Ukrainian government is about making the lives of the Ukrainian people better.

"The Blockchain is a transformational technology that is easy to use, inexpensive, and much more secure than current systems," he said.

