Economy

19:08 13.04.2017

NBU confirms adjusted forecast for GDP growth in 2017 at 1.9% given blockade of uncontrolled Donbas areas

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has confirmed the forecast for real GDP growth in 2017 at the level of 1.9%, adjusted for the effect of trade blockade with the separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a central bank press release.

Previously the NBU projected GDP growth in 2017 at 2.8%. On March 21 the NBU in connection with the trade blockade with the separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and improvement of conjuncture in foreign markets revised macro indicators for 2017, in particular, worsening the forecast for the country's GDP growth to 1.9%.

"The deterioration of the forecast was due to the expectations that the blockade in the east of the country and the loss of production facilities by the enterprises located in the uncontrolled territories will lead to a decline in industrial production in certain sectors," the National Bank explains.

In addition, the central bank raised the forecast for the current account deficit in 2017 to $4.3 billion (or 4.4% of GDP) from $3.5 billion.

"The blockade will lead to a reduction in the export potential of the metallurgical sector and an increase in the demand for imported raw materials," the bank said.

At the same time, the NBU expects real GDP growth in 2018-2019 to accelerate to 3.2% and 4% respectively. The current account deficit in nominal terms will remain at $4.3 billion, however it will be gradually declining relative to GDP to 4.1% and 3.7% respectively.

IMPORTANT

Rada endorses State Property Fund Head Bilous' resignation

Naftogaz contracts European gas for May by $25-30 cheaper than Gazprom's price

NBU permits banks to early repay on eurobonds, credits to nonresident banks

Ukrnafta posts 61% rise in net loss in 2016 - unaudited data

NBU confirms inflation forecast at 9.1% for 2017

LATEST

DTEK buys 600,000 tonnes of coal in South Africa

Wizz Air launches flights between Lviv and Wroclaw

KCBW will supply 38 wagons worth UAH 875.28 mln to Ukrzaliznytsia

Farmers compensating losses of currency income from blockage and loss of companies in uncontrolled areas of Donbas

Government controls problem of workforce migration to Europe – Kubiv

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аминокислоты цены
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING