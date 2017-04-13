DTEK buys 600,000 tonnes of coal in South Africa

DTEK energy holding buys 600,000 tonnes of coal in South Africa, the company's press service has reported.

"DTEK confirms the purchase of 600,000 tonnes of coal from South Africa with the option to increase to one million tonnes. The arrival of the first vessel with 75,000 tonnes of anthracite to Ukraine is expected in June. The fuel will be shipped to DTEK's anthracite thermal power plants (TPP), which will be put in operation to maintain the stability of the energy system of Ukraine," the press service said.

The company added this is the first case in Ukraine's history when such significant amounts of anthracite are bought in distant markets in such a short time.

"Thus, DTEK is beginning to form anthracite reserves at its TPPs in preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2017-2018. Currently Kryvy Rih and Prydniprovska TPPs have been suspended for accumulation of anthracite. If it is necessary to cover power shortage in the energy system, the stations will be switched on under the command of dispatchers of Ukraine's united energy system," the energy holding noted.