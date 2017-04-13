Economy

16:58 13.04.2017

KCBW will supply 38 wagons worth UAH 875.28 mln to Ukrzaliznytsia

PJSC Kriukov Car Building Works (KCBW, Kremenchuk, Poltava region), the leading Ukrainian producer of railway wagons, has won a tender to deliver 38 compartment cars to PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia has reported.

The auction was held on April 13, the offer price of KCBW amounted to UAH 875.281 million (VAT included). Kharkiv Wagon Plant also participated in the tender. Its offer price stood at UAH 875.52 million (VAT included).

Thus, according to a press release, the cost of one car amounted to UAH 19.195 million excluding VAT (with the planned cost being UAH 19.2 million excluding VAT).

Under the terms of the tender, the wagons must be delivered by the end of this year.

"We've announced a large-scale renewal of the rolling stock, we are ready to invest funds and we hope the manufacturer will fulfill its obligations qualitatively and on time. The company announced such a big order in an effort to improve the conditions of passenger transportation. Despite the fact they continue being unprofitable and long-haul tariffs have not been raised since October 2014, our goal is to improve service for passengers," the press service said citing Ukrzaliznytsia Chairman Wojciech Balczun.

