14:18 12.04.2017

Government extends state of emergency in electricity market

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the electricity market for one more month.

"This is about the temporary measures on the electricity market. Does anyone have objections? Let's continue, the decision is approved," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

As reported, emergency measures in the energy sector, stipulated in government resolution No. 103-r of February 15, came into effect on February 17 because of the blockade by activists with the support of a number of people's deputies of deliveries of goods from the ATO zone, in particular, anthracite coal, which is used by half of thermal power plants in the country.

During the period of emergency measures, Ukrenergo is obliged to determine the permissible level of reducing the reserve of power generating capacities, establish requirements for thermal power plants equipment, if necessary and in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry to apply rolling blackouts.

Energomarket state-run enterprise is to draw up schedules for loading the power grid, taking into account the needs of Ukrenergo, provide for sending payments for electricity to its generators at the upper price in the system.

Energoatom is obliged to provide for partial unloading of some reactors of nuclear power plants (NPPs) on weekends and holidays if it is required.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

