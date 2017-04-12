Bill on land market to include limit for largest area of land parcels of 200 ha for individuals - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that the bill on the farmland market would include the limit for the largest area of land parcels of 200 ha for individuals at the first stage of the market operation.

"The position of the government is that this turnover [land turnover] could be launched at the first stage only between individuals who are Ukrainian citizens and within the limit of no more than 200 ha per person," he said at the second Forum of Business in Kyiv on Monday.

The prime minister said that agricultural holdings should be removed from the process.