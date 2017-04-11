Economy

18:48 11.04.2017

Ukrainian transport aircraft breaks new world record

A transport aircraft designed by Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) has broken a new world record.

The press service of the enterprise reported that on Tuesday, April 11, An-2-100 transport aircraft, the modernized version of famous light biplane An-2, made a test flight in the presence of a representative of the World air sports federation (FAI) at the test base of the Antonov enterprise.

"The plane lifted a cargo weighting 3,202 kg, a record-breaking for its class, to the height of 2,700 meters," the press service said. The highest commercial burden for An-2-100 is 1,500 kg.

An-2-100 can carry passengers, cargos at local routes. The plane can be used at small airfields in simple and difficult climate and weather conditions. An-2-100 has MS-14 engine made by Motor-Sich (Zaporizhia).

