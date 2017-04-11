PM proposes to give Tymoshenko to Gazprom instead of giving money if Naftogaz loses Stockholm case

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has proposed to give ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko who signed the gas contract to Russian's Gazprom if Ukraine loses a lawsuit in the Stockholm Arbitration Institute's Chamber of Commerce.

"If we won justice for Ukraine would be restored. If, God forbid, we have another court decision, these are dozens of billions of U.S. dollars which cannot be brought, as this is the result of signing the contract by Tymoshenko… We would have to give Tymoshenko instead of money: if she signed let's her be responsible. Why Ukrainian citizens must pay for this? There is no other option," Groysman said at a press conference devoted to one year of his government's performance held in Kyiv on Tuesday.

As reported, Gazprom in June 2014 filed a lawsuit to the Stockholm Arbitration Institute's Chamber of Commerce seeking to collect a debt for gas supplied in 2013-2014 from Naftogaz Ukrainy and funds under the take or pay formula. Naftogaz filed a lawsuit seeking a retroactive revision of the price and compensation for the amount overpaid and the removal of bans to re-export gas. The court has combined both cases.

The arbiters could make the decision on the gas supply contract April 2017.

Naftogaz Ukrainy Head Andriy Kobolev said on April 7, 2017 that recent information from the Stockholm Arbitration Institute's Chamber of Commerce is optimistic for Ukraine.