Economy

15:29 11.04.2017

Groysman denies threat to Naftogaz board members' independence, expects acceleration of company reform

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has denies the threat of losing independence by the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"I would not exaggerate any threats. As the prime minister of Ukraine, I will do everything to ensure that the Naftogaz supervisory board is independent. We highly appreciate the work of the supervisory board with independent representatives who are competent enough," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to the prime minister, he supports the speedy reform of Naftogaz with the introduction of modern corporate governance methods.

"I think the stage has come when we should analyze where we are today. I would like to see Naftogaz to be more quickly reformed so that transport, production and gas sale and purchase are separated in the country, the most modern methods of corporate governance are introduced, and in general the creation of the full-scale gas market is accelerated," the premier added.

Groysman noted today a discussion is being held with international partners on the existing nuances of forming national legislation for the creation of the gas market.

"There are different ways, and we are looking for a compromise. I think that compromise will be found and everything will be fine," he said.

IMPORTANT

Mutual claims of Naftogaz and Gazprom under gas contract today some $17.9 bln and $45.7 bln

Ukraine intends to stop buying steam coal from Russia, but no ban to import coal introduced - PM

PM proposes to give Tymoshenko to Gazprom instead of giving money if Naftogaz loses Stockholm case

Ukraine, U.S. plan next meeting of bilateral working group on cooperation in space sector for June

Naftogaz posts UAH 26.5 bln net profit in 2016 - audited data

LATEST

New SPF leadership should resume sale of Odesa port-side plant – premier

Groysman hopes Ostchem enterprises will resume work in autumn 2017

Situation with subsidiaries of banks with Russian state capital under control – Groysman

Cabinet to offer Rada cancelation of pension taxation from Oct 1 – Groysman

Groysman criticizes initiators of Donbas trade blockade

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Спорт питание на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING