Economy

14:48 11.04.2017

New SPF leadership should resume sale of Odesa port-side plant – premier

KYIV. April 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman expects the resumption of privatization of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant after the change of leadership of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF).

"I see that we can conduct an effective sale of the plant, and such a question will arise for the new leadership of the fund, when it appears," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

The prime minister noted it is not the government that sells the plant, but the State Property Fund is obliged to prepare the enterprise for privatization.

"We approve only the terms of the tender," Groysman said.

He noted that the fund's inefficient preparation of two tenders for the sale of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant caused criticism of the current leadership of the agency.

The head of government said he expects the adoption of a package of privatization laws at this session of the Verkhovna Rada.

"And we could immediately move to the formation of a large privatization," he said.

He stressed due to changes in legislation the transparency and competitiveness of privatization should increase.

