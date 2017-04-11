Economy

13:11 11.04.2017

Cabinet to offer Rada cancelation of pension taxation from Oct 1 – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said the government would propose the parliament to abolish taxation of pensions for working pensioners from October 1.

"Our reform foresees that from October 1 we will offer to abolish taxation of pensions for working pensioners," he said at a press conference on the results of the year of the government's activity in Kyiv.

At the same time, the prime minister stressed the only thing necessary is support of the Ukrainian parliament.

He predicted that from October 1 pensions for Ukrainians will be increased by UAH 200-1,000.

"We will "modernize" pensions for 5.6 million Ukrainian citizens. About 1.308 million Ukrainian citizens will receive an increase in pensions up to UAH 200, some 1.208 million will get the increase in pensions by UAH 200 to UAH 500 per month, while almost 2 million Ukrainian citizens will get UAH 500 to UAH 1,000 higher pensions per month," Groysman said.

He added that pensions for another 1.1 million pensioners will be raised by more than UAH 1,000.

Interfax-Ukraine
