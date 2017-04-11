Economy

13:00 11.04.2017

Groysman criticizes initiators of Donbas trade blockade

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the initiative of the trade blockade of Donbas had been organized in the interests of the Russian Federation.

"We should call things as they are: the blockade, which was to ban Ukraine's access to its own resources - I call it economic and energy blockade - was in the interests of the Russian Federation. I think this is another qualitative special operation of the enemy on our territory," he said at a press conference on the results of the year of the government's performance in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Groysman, the one who conceived this, who was the leader of this blockade, he "absolutely clearly played along with the Russians."

