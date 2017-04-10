Economy

17:53 10.04.2017

SPF head files resignation letter, intends to return to investment business

Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Ihor Bilous has submitted a letter of resignation, planning to return to investment business after a short break.

"Today I've resigned as the head of the State Property Fund. For me it's time to move on. First I plan a short break, I will spend time with my family. And soon I will return to what I was doing before joining the civil service," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Bilous noted he and his team managed to implement international standards of privatization.

"I am proud that our team was able to make the process of privatization in Ukraine more transparent and simple. The draft law we've developed will allow transferring the process of privatization from political to economic sphere. We've started this reform," he said.

According to him, he intends to help attract investments to Ukraine, taking into account the knowledge and experience he gained.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

