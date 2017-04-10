NBU head claims receiving threats from oligarch

An oligarch threatened Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva and her deputy Kateryna Rozhkova, Gontareva has said. She did not reveal the name of the oligarch.

She said during a press conference in Kyiv on Monday that among insolvent banks the largest debtors are former owners of PrivatBank, formerly owned by Ihor Kolomoisky, which the government has additionally capitalized by UAH 116.8 billion during its nationalization.

She said the total debt of insolvent banks and their owners to the NBU is UAH 45.2 billion.

"Our country should know its so-called 'heroes,'" Gontareva said.

Among the largest debtors on NBU refinancing loans and bank owners are bank Nadra and Dmytro Firtash with UAH 9.8 billion, bank Financial Initiative, VAB Bank and Oleh Bakhmatiuk with over UAH 10 billion, Delta Bank and Mykola Lahun with UAH 8 billion, bank Finance and Credit and Kostiantyn Zhevaho with UAH 6.3 billion.

"Leonid Klimov, who is still a member of parliament and even a member of the committee for banks and banking operations, with UAH 3.4 billion on loans of IMEXBANK," she said.

Gontareva said that over two years law enforcers have information about this debt and infringements of the above-mentioned banks and 20 'money laundering' and 'zombie' banks.