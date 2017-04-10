Economy

12:58 10.04.2017

State Property Fund head Bilous tenders resignation – MP Khomutynnik

Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Ihor Bilous has tendered his resignation, member of the parliamentary committee for tax and customs policy and Head of Vidrodzhennia (Revival) group of lawmakers MP Vitaliy Khomutynnik has said.

"It is clear that now we have a notice of resignation from current heat of the State Property Fund," he said at a meeting of heads of factions, committees and groups of Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Monday.

"The State Property Fund has not sold property in three years even to cover its expenses. Those kopecks that were received in the past three years cannot be named the good work of the State Property Fund. The decision must be made this week," he said.

A source in the SPF told Interfax-Ukraine that the official comments on the issue could appear in the near term.

The head of the State Property Fund is appointed by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada under a proposal of the prime minister.

Interfax-Ukraine
