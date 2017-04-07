Economy

18:23 07.04.2017

Privatization in Ukraine should become competitive, laws should be changed within a year - Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has supported changes in the legislation on privatization this year to ensure its competitiveness.

"The government of Ukraine and myself personally as a prime minister emphasize that we need this year to change the laws in the field of privatization to make it competitive," Groysman said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"We will soon come out with such a proposal to the Ukrainian parliament and we want jointly with you to work out the right bill that will allow starting a large-scale process of attracting investments in the economy," the head of government added.

Groysman stressed he was dissatisfied with the work of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, adding that over the past year it had done nothing to ensure the effective privatization of state-owned enterprises.

Interfax-Ukraine
