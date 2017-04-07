We are making efforts to make low-cost carriers to come to Ukraine - Poroshenko

The country authorities are making efforts to make trips to Europe for Ukrainians cheaper, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I can tell you that the work does not end here [on a visa-free regime].We will make trips for Ukrainians cheaper, low-cost carriers come to Ukraine," the president said at a meeting with young scientists and President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Borys Paton.

According to the official, Ukrainians should be able to travel to the EU using their passports without formalizing visas, without overpaying for tickets, and spending only EUR 30-60.