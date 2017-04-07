Economy

17:28 07.04.2017

Nibulon to double fleet in four years, intends to build passenger ships

Nibulon (Mykolaiv), which owns the eponymous shipbuilding yard, intends to increase the number of ships built to 100 over the next four years, thus doubling its fleet in comparison with the existing figure.

According to the company's press service, this was announced by its director general Oleksiy Vadatursky at the ceremony of the solemn launching of the next generation yacht Yuriy Makarov in Mykolaiv.

According to him, there are plans to build and launch two more such 121M vessels designed for operation in shallow water areas, including in the northern tributaries of the Dnipro River, Desna and Prypiat, by July 1, 2017. In addition, another non-self-propelled vessel will be built.

"Our fleet will consist of 60 vessels by July 1, and 65 ships by the end of the year. Every year we will produce 15-16 vessels up to 150 meters long. In the course of four years we intend to reach a figure of 100 ships and fully compensate for the fact that two shipbuilding plants in our city do not work," Vadatursky noted.

