Economy

10:34 07.04.2017

NBU collects property of Kyiv ship building and repair plant in court to return refinancing loan issued to bank Finance & Credit

The National Bank of Ukraine has collected property of Kyiv ship building and repair plant worth UAH 287.3 million in court. The plant guaranteed the refinancing loan issued to bank Finance and Credit (Kyiv), the central bank has reported on its website.

The NBU said that the claim was filed to court in November 2016. In December the case was opened and on April 4, 2017 Kyiv's business court decided to satisfy the central bank's claim.

As reported, the NBU on December 17, 2015 under a proposal of the Individuals Deposit Guarantee Fund passed resolution No. 898 annulling the banking license of bank Finance and Credit, the beneficiary of which is a majority shareholder and CEO of Ferrexpo Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

The NBU plans to collect property used as collateral worth UAH 1.45 billion for the refinancing loan issued to the bank.

The total debt of the bank to the NBU on refinancing loans is UAH 6.3 billion.

Bank Finance and Credit was founded in 1990.

IMPORTANT

Reduction of corruption to EU average to allow Ukraine to have per capita GDP exceeding 50% of EU average in 2040 - IMF

Term of next revision of program on Ukraine depends on authorities' progress in reforms – IMF

Debt of solvent banks on refinancing loans 34% down in Q1 2017 - NBU

NBU governor confirms plans to leave post

NABU launches investigation into 'Rotterdam +' case

LATEST

Ukraine exports electricity for $68 mln in Jan-March 2017

Ukrainian president, Lithuanian PM discus development of transport corridor

Metinvest transfers Zaporizhstal shares from its two resident companies to Cypriot ones

Lithuania joins Polish court case concerning Nord Stream

ASF outbreak recorded in Poltava region

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5652.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING