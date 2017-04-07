NBU collects property of Kyiv ship building and repair plant in court to return refinancing loan issued to bank Finance & Credit

The National Bank of Ukraine has collected property of Kyiv ship building and repair plant worth UAH 287.3 million in court. The plant guaranteed the refinancing loan issued to bank Finance and Credit (Kyiv), the central bank has reported on its website.

The NBU said that the claim was filed to court in November 2016. In December the case was opened and on April 4, 2017 Kyiv's business court decided to satisfy the central bank's claim.

As reported, the NBU on December 17, 2015 under a proposal of the Individuals Deposit Guarantee Fund passed resolution No. 898 annulling the banking license of bank Finance and Credit, the beneficiary of which is a majority shareholder and CEO of Ferrexpo Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

The NBU plans to collect property used as collateral worth UAH 1.45 billion for the refinancing loan issued to the bank.

The total debt of the bank to the NBU on refinancing loans is UAH 6.3 billion.

Bank Finance and Credit was founded in 1990.