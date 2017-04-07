Economy

10:02 07.04.2017

Ukraine exports electricity for $68 mln in Jan-March 2017

Ukraine in January-March 2017 exported electricity for $68.12 million, including $19.355 million in March alone.

According to the State Fiscal Service, electricity delivered to Hungary amounted to $55.218 million in January-March 2017, to Poland to $11.101 million, and Romania to $1.286 and other countries - $516,000.

Thus, in money terms exports of Ukrainian electricity in January-March 2017 grew by 51.2% compared to January-March 2016 ($45.053 million).

In addition, in January-March 2017 Ukraine imported power worth $619,000 ($596,000 from Russia, $14,000 from Belarus and $9,000 from Moldova).

As reported, Ukraine in 2011 exported electricity for $399.963 million, in 2012 – for $574.819 million, in 2013 – for $580.195 million, in 2014 – for $487.185 million, and in 2015 – for $150.056 million and in 2016 - $152.063 million.

