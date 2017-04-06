Economy

18:47 06.04.2017

Term of next revision of program on Ukraine depends on authorities' progress in reforms – IMF

The term of the fourth revision of the economic program of Ukraine within the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) mechanism depends on the progress of the country's authorities in the reforms, IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice has stated.

"We have said in the staff report that in principle we could have three more completed reviews this year if, let me underline, if everything goes according to the plan. And this depends on the authorities' ability to deliver on time reform commitments under the program," he said during a traditional press briefing in Washington.

"The main objectives of the program going forward over the next few months are a comprehensive pension reform, progress in privatization, the development of the market of agricultural land sales, restoring banks' soundness to reinforce their ability to support growth. And an important component of this program from the very beginning is tackling corruption decisively," the IMF official said.

Interfax-Ukraine
