Economy

14:25 06.04.2017

Ukraine offers cooperation in UAV creation, cyber security to Chile

Ukraine is interested in establishing defense cooperation with Latin America countries. Chile is considered among potential partners.

The press service of Ukroboronprom State Concern reported that the opportunities of establishing cooperation with Chili were discussed during negotiations of a Ukrainian delegation with Defense Minister of Chile Jose Antonio Gomez at the LAAD 2017 Defence & Security exhibition in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

"The main topic of the meeting was Chile's cooperation with Ukraine in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sphere, aircraft building and cyber security. Further steps and needs of the two sides were determined and the principles of further cooperation were discussed at the meeting," the concern said.

According to the report, the prospects of establishing regional cooperation will be discussed with official representatives of national institutions and military agencies of Latin America countries at LAAD 2017.

LAAD International Exhibition and Conference on Aerospace & Defence Techology has been held in Rio de Janeiro since 1997 once in two years. Britain's Reed Exhibitions organizes the exhibition in cooperation with the Defense Ministry of Brazil.

According to the organizers, around 37,000 specialists, 195 official delegations from 85 countries are taking part in LAAD 2017 Defence & Security held on April 4 through April 7.

Interfax-Ukraine
