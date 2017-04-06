NBU governor confirms plans to leave post

The National Bank of Ukraine again denied media reports that NBU Governor Valeriya Gontareva has written a resignation application. The central bank has confirmed her intention to leave the post.

"The application has not been written. NBU Governor Gontareva is working and fulfilling its duties. Speaking to journalists today in the morning she again confirmed her plans to leave the NBU governor post in the future," the press service of the central bank told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

The NBU said that the Ukrainian president makes the decision to dismiss the NBU head and parliament approves it.

Earlier on April 6, unidentified individuals attempted to block Gontareva from going to work. They painted her house. Some media (in particular, those under control of former owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky) reported Gontareva had resigned.

The NBU press service said that this is an attempt to press on the policy of the NBU and personally the NBU head.

"Taking into account offences, the application to law enforcement agencies is being prepared. We will demand to take measures due to the negligence of the National Police of Ukraine which ignored calls to intervene against the hooligans," the press service said.

The NBU said that the central bank is always open to dialog with the public. The bank is ready to present explanations and information in a lawful way.

Late February some media reported that Gontareva allegedly made the decision to resign.