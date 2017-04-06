Ukrtransgaz replaces 40 km of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz has replaced 40 km of the section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline used to pump gas to Europe, the company's press service has reported.

Works on the section between Ilyintsy and Bar compressor stations are being carried out now where first 10.6 km of pipes have been replaced. A total of 22.6 km of pipes have been smelted for this section.

The press service said the specifics of reconstruction includes a bridge across the Som River.

In June pneumatic tests of the first section of 5 km long will start. The section will be launched by late 2017.

The press service said that over 200 workers and 90 machinery units of its branch Ukrgazprombud are used at the reconstruction site. Works are conducted in line with the schedule.

In 2018, the company will start reconstruction of next four sections using funds of international financial institutions (EBRD and EIB).

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide $300 million for reconstruction of the Ukrainian section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline. Ukrtransgaz will spend EUR 166 million on the project.