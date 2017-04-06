Economy

11:10 06.04.2017

NABU launches investigation into 'Rotterdam +' case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has launched an investigation into the possible abuse of power by officials of the National Commission that regulates energy and utility services (the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) when developing and implementing the procedure for calculating the projected wholesale market price of electricity, taking into account the price of coal according to the formula "cost in the port of Rotterdam plus the cost of delivery to Ukraine."

A copy of the letter from the NABU on the start of the corresponding proceeding was promulgated by People's Deputy Viktor Chumak, who initiated the investigation of this case.

"Based on the results of the collected and summarized information on the formation of the cost of electricity by NCER using the formula 'Rotterdam +', NABU began a pretrial investigation on March 24, 2017," a letter says.

As reported, NCER began to apply a new procedure for the formation of the projected wholesale market price for electricity from April 2016.

Interfax-Ukraine



