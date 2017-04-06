Group of persons suspected of bringing Okean shipyard to bankruptcy, causing loss of UAH 1.5 bln wanted by PGO

A group of persons suspected of bringing public joint-stock company Mykolaiv-based Okean shipyard to bankruptcy and causing a loss of UAH 1.5 billion to the shipyard is wanted by Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

According to a posting on the PGO website, taking into account evidence collected during the pretrial investigation into a criminal case on embezzlement of property and bringing to bankruptcy Okean shipyard two former top managers of the shipyard are notified that are suspected of committing crimes under Article 2019 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bringing to bankruptcy). Three more persons – one of the arbitration managers and two top managers of the company involved in the embezzlement of property of the shipyard are notified that they are suspected in committing crimes under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (large-scale embezzlement through misuse of office).

The persons are placed on the wanted list. Kyiv's Pechersky District court has permitted to detain them and their possessions have been arrested. The pretrial investigation is underway, PGO said.

Public joint-stock company Mykolaiv Okean Shipyard (before April 2011 Wadan Yards Okean, before December 2008 - Damen Shipyard's Okean and before February 2001 - Okean Shipyard) produced and repaired container vessels, tankers, tugboats and barges with displacements of up to 350,000 tonnes.

In November 2013 the business court of Mykolaiv region declared Okean bankrupt under a claim of Consulting-Gamma LLC (Kryvy Rig, Dnipropetrovsk region).

On September 9, 2016, Kyiv's Pechersky District court arrested movable and immovable property of Okean shipyard. In November 2016 Kyiv's court of appeals annulled the ruling.