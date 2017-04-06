NBU to send almost UAH 48 bln to 2018 national budget

The projected amount of profit that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) would send to the 2018 national budget for 2017 is UAH 47.824 billion. The NBU Council made the decision at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, NBU Council Head Bohdan Danylyshyn has said.

He wrote on his Facebook page that the indicator is calculated using information from the NBU and the audit committee of the Council.

The key principles and tasks of macroprudential regulation in Ukraine were also discussed at the meeting.

"The NBU and central banks of other countries have started working on this. We are responsible for the progress achieved. We believe that the NBU must speed up the drafting and introduction of the macroprudential policies strategy," he said.

Danylyshyn said that the Council approved recommendations to the NBU Board regarding the necessity of speeding up this work.

The Council also considered the consequences and possible risks and threats to financial stability of the country over the stoppage of movement of goods across the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The recommendations to the NBU Board and Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers have been sent.

As reported, in 2016 the NBU sent UAH 38.16 billion of profit for the previous year. This year the sum could grow to UAH 45 billion.