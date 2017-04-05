Economy

16:43 05.04.2017

Kernel, Dniprovsky steel mill, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih are largest recipients of VAT refunds in March 2017

The largest recipient of VAT refunds in March 2017, as in the previous two months, was Kernel-Trade agricultural exporter with UAH 1.335 billion, the State Treasury Service has reported.

According to its data, the following are Dniprovsky steel mill, part of ISD Corporation, with UAH 647.8 million and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih with UAH 637.54 million.

The following four places are also occupied by the representatives of the mining and metallurgical complex: Zaporizhstal with UAH 494.7 million, Azovstal with UAH 469.5 million, Poltava GOK with UAH 426.8 million and Mariupol-based Illich steel mill with UAH 408 million.

The top ten recipients of VAT refunds also include three agricultural exporters: Satellite LLC with UAH 330.5 million, Louis Dreyfus Company Ukraine with UAH 271.4 million, and Suntrade with UAH 188.7 million.


