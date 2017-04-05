FAO creating register of agricultural goods and equipment suppliers in Ukraine for participation in FAO tenders

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has decided to update its list of potential local and regional suppliers of agricultural goods and equipment.

According to a press release of FAO, it is planned to create the register of suppliers of certified seeds, including potatoes, other vegetable, garlic, grama grasses, materials for gardening and green houses, including drop irrigation systems, suppliers of bees and equipment for beekeeping, animals and birds, fodder, agricultural machinery and materials before May 1.

"The creation of the register is no a tender. Sending of information by companies does not mean that they participate in the FAO procurement. On the basis of the received information FAO would later connect to suppliers and officially invite them to participate in tenders," FAO said.